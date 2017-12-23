Other Sports

National Sailing: A perfect day for Jerome

Three cheers: Jerome Kumar took the top spot in all three races in the RS: X category. File.   | Photo Credit: G. RAMAKRISHNA

Vishnu wrests the lead from Gitesh in laser standard

S. Jerome Kumar’s performance in the last one year proves beyond doubt that he is one of the best windsurfers in the country.

The 26-year-old from Army Yachting Node (Mumbai) finished first in all the three races in the RS: X category of the YAI-Senior and Youth National sailing championships here on Saturday.

With winds measuring between seven and 11 knots and swells not raising up to 2m added to shifting winds, windsurfers found the going quite difficult. In fact, Race 5 had to be rescheduled as none of them could complete the race in the mandatory 40 minutes.

“Wind is important for this category, so it was quite difficult, but it was manageable,” said Jerome.

AYN’s Vishnu Saravanan put up a fine performance in the men’s laser standard section to wrest the lead from teammate Gitesh. Vishnu finished first in Race 4 and 6 while finishing third in Race 5. Gitesh could only finish fourth, second and eighth.

Nethra Kumanan of Tamil Nadu Sailing Association consolidated her position at the top with a 1-1-2 finish in the three races of the women’s laser radial class.

The results (provisional, winners only): Men: Laser Standard: Race 4: Vishnu Saravanan (AYN); Race 5: Muzahid Khan (AYN); Race 6: Vishnu.

470: Race 4: Praveen Kumar & Ravindra Kumar (INSA/NST); Race 5: P.P. Muthu & Shubham Patel (AYN); Race 6: R. Prabin & Jayhari Das (AYN).

49er: Race 4: Prince Noble & Manu Francis (AYN); Race 5: Anand & Vishal (INSA/NST); Race 6: Narendra & Satyaranjan (AYN).

RS:X: Race 4: S. Jerome Kumar (AYN); Race 5: Jerome; Race 6: Jerome.

Finn: Race 4: Vivek (AYN); Race 5: Swatantra Singh (AYN); Race 6: Swatantra Singh (AYN).

Women: Laser Radial: Race 4: 1. Nethra Kumanan (TNSA); Race 5: Nethra; Race 6: Ramya Saravanan (CESC, Pune).

Youth: Optimist: Race 4: Neelanand (TNSA); Race 5: Uma Chouhan (NSS, Bhopal); Race 6: Uma.

Laser 4.7: Race 4: Harshita Tomar (NSS, Bhopal); Race 5: Vivin Vinil (Navy); Race 6: Harshita.

