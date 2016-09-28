TOPICS

sport

athletics, track and field

There was drama around the results of the 20km women’s race walk with Rani Yadav of Uttar Pradesh claiming officials had deliberately forced her to do an extra lap and end her hopes of a silver.

“I had timed every single lap and was far ahead of the others in second place. But the officials told me I had completed one lap less, forcing me to do an extra lap and ensure I did not get a medal in the process,” she alleged.

She also blamed the UP team manager and coaches of colluding in the decision and not lodging a formal complaint. However, she did not say why she herself did not give a written complaint to the officials.

Technical officials, however, refuted the claim. “She is from UP. If anything, the organisers would love to see her win a medal. But there are two lap officials with their own master-sheets recording every athlete’s number of laps and their timings. Both sit separately and in this case, both had identical records. How can both be wrong? She made a verbal protest and we still looked into the matter but found everything in order,” a UPAA official said. — Special Correspondent

RELATED NEWS

Ravinder hurls the javelin to a new markSeptember 28, 2016

More In: Other Sports | Sport
MORE FROM SPORTSTARLIVE
Michael Conlan won the gold medal at World Championships at Doha 2015 in bantamweight.

IOC sanctions 3 boxers for betting on fights at Rio Olympics
Devendra Jhajharia won the gold medal, and that too with a World record throw of 63.97m, in the men's javelin F46 final at the Paralympic Games in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil.

Paralympics: Surmounting human limitations
The Swimming Federation of India is keen on opening regional centres to provide platforms to budding talent.

Swimming federation to rope in foreign coaches for Mission 2020
While acknowledging the management’s backing, Sindhu singled out Mrs. Vimala Reddy, Head of Department, Physical Education, for praise.

P.V. Sindhu felicitated by her alma mater
More »
go back to thehindu.com