The CBI is all set to initiate a formal probe in the doping scandal allegedly involving wrestler Narsingh Yadav as it on Monday claimed to have started examining the complaint and the material received from the Prime Minister’s Office in this regard.

CBI sources say they have received a reference from the PMO through Department of Personnel and Training and will soon take over investigations in the case.

The sources said they are examining the material which has been submitted with the complaint filed by the Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) and a formal probe in the form of preliminary enquiry or an FIR would be initiated soon.

Mr. Yadav was slapped with a four-year ban last month by the Court of Arbitration (CAS) during the Olympics, barring him from the Games. After the development, the WFI had been demanding a CBI probe into the matter.

The wrestler was tested positive for banned substance for about 20 days ahead of the start of the Olympic Games.

Mr. Yadav had alleged conspiracy against him saying his food and drinks were spiked at Sports Authority of India (SAI) hostel in Sonepat, but failed to provide any substantial theory to substantiate his allegations.

He was debarred from representing India at the Rio Games in the 74kg freestyle wrestling event, but later the National Anti-Doping Agency (NADA) allowed him to participate in the game as it accepted the sabotage hypothesis advanced by the wrestler.

During the course of the Games, the CAS slapped a ban on him for flunking a dope test following World Anti-Doping Agency’s (WADA’s) challenge to the clean chit given to him by the NADA just three days ahead of his scheduled opening bout at the Olympics.

However, during the hearing at Rio de Janeiro, the WADA had said that if any decision was rendered at a later stage by a criminal court in India, which confirmed the alleged sabotage, then any award made by the ad-hoc panel could be reviewed by the Supreme Court in Switzerland, where the CAS is based.