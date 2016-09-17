The Narsingh Yadav saga refuses to die down. After being handed a ban for four years by the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) on appeal, Narsingh’s case has now been referred to the CBI for further enquiry.

Both Narsingh and the Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) have insisted on conspiracy against the wrestler resulting in his positive test for prohibited substances. However, while he was acquitted of all charges by the National Anti-Doping Agency, the CAS banned him on appeal from the WADA.

“The WFI president had sought a CBI enquiry in the matter in his meeting with the Prime Minister on his return from Rio. The matter has now been referred to the CBI,” the federation confirmed on Friday.

Narsingh had already filed a criminal complaint against a couple of junior wrestlers for adulteration of his food before leaving for Rio but there had been little development in the matter since then. Narsingh had gone to the Rio Olympics after getting clearance from the international wrestling federation but could not participate after CAS order came hours before his bout.

The CAS order effectively rules Narsingh out for Tokyo Olympics as well, ending his career, unless there is an appeal against the ruling with further evidence to back Narsingh’s claims of adulteration.