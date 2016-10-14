Mukesh Kumar loves what many golfers find quite difficult to handle — the challenging course at the Madras Gymkhana Club annexe and the hot and humid weather conditions prevailing in the city.

In the third and penultimate round of the Express Exclusive-Chennai Open golf championship here on Thursday, the 51-year-old from Mhow (Madhya Pradesh) produced a five-under for a three-day score of 16-under 194 and a nine-stroke lead.

Honey Baisoya of Delhi, who came up with a par score for a total of seven-under 203, is in distant second place while Sanjay Kumar and Md. Zamal Hossain Mollah are tied for third with a total of 6-under 204.

With the kind of form he is in, Mukesh will, in all likelihood, win his third PGTI title here and 18th overall. He is now also in line to break his own record of being the oldest player to win on the PGTI. He set the record with his last win in December 2015 when he was 50 years and four months old.

“The greens suit me — they are medium in size, neither too big nor too small. Of course, I like the weather which is better than Delhi’s,” he said.

After par scores on the first six holes, Mukesh had a chip-in birdie on the seventh and did well on the next hole with a three-foot birdie using a sand wedge.

If it was two-under on the first nine, Mukesh did one better on the back nine with a three-under.

He couldn’t have asked for a better start when, using a sand wedge, he shot a birdie from five feet. He maintained his drive with a birdie on the 14th & 18th holes from 15 feet and seven feet respectively.

“I played a safe game today: no bogey. My wedge-play and chipping was really sharp. I used my sand-wedge to great effect. I will be happy if I am able to adopt the same approach in the final round — no hurry,” said Mukesh. “If at all anybody can push me, it will be Honey Baisoya.”

Honey had a poor first nine where he had just one birdie in the third hole.

However, the 20-year-old fared better on the back nine with birdies on the 12th, 15th & 18th holes for a two-under to offset the two-over on the front nine.

The scores:

Round 3: 194: Mukesh Kumar (61, 68, 65); 203: Honey Baisoya (67, 66, 70); 204: Sanjay Kumar (68, 67, 69); Md. Zamal Hossain Mollah (69, 66, 69); 205: Syed Saqib Ahmed (68, 71, 66); Shamim Khan (70, 67, 68); Abhinav Lohan (67, 69, 69); Deepinder Singh Khular (65, 68, 72); 206: K. Prabagaran (73, 67, 66); R. Mari Muthu (68, 70, 68); Udayan Mane (67, 70, 69); Pradeep Kumar (68, 69, 69).