The Indian basketball team defeated Philippines 91-83 in its opening FIBA Asia Challenge preliminary round match at Tehran (Iran), but went down to Chinese Taipei in its next fixture.

Amjyot Singh (24 pts, 18 rebounds), Vishesh Briguvanshi (20 pts, six rebounds) and Amritpal Singh (16 pts, eight rebounds) led India past Philippines, which did not comprise any senior players from Philippines’s professional league (PBA). Down by nine points at the end of the first quarter, India staged a comeback to record a win on Friday night.

On Saturday, India was outclassed 90-66 by Chinese Taipei. Vishesh Briguvanshi (34 pts) ran riot, but he could not stop the rival team from posting a facile win. India will now play a second round of preliminary matches, in its effort to qualify for the quarterfinal stage.

The results: India 91 (Amjyot Singh 24, Vishesh Briguvanshi 20, Amritpal Singh 16) bt Philippines 83 (R. Belo 21, E. Daquioag 15, R. Escoto 11); Chinese Taipei 90 (Y. Chou 23, Quincy Spencer Davis III 18, L. Hu 13, C. Liu 13) bt India 66 (Vishesh Briguvanshi 34, Amritpal Singh 14).