The Sports Ministry on Thursday announced that financial assistance to the 26 disciplines under ‘others’ category, which was stopped in 2014, will be restored.

The decision was taken after Sports Minister Vijay Goel met representatives of the various National Sports Federations (NSFs) here.

The participants in the meeting also unanimously supported inclusion of sports in the concurrent list of the Constitution, which they felt will encourage promotion of sports in the country. At present, sports is in the state list.

Emphasising the need for working in tandem with the government, Mr. Goel, who had met the members of the NSFs last month also, said: “The government is committed to work hand in hand with the NSFs and extend all possible help for development of sports in the country.”

He also suggested that working together can help in achieving the goals of broad-basing and achieving excellence in sports.

“The government under Prime Minister Narendra Modi is fully committed to work for the promotion and growth of sports in the country. The PM himself has shown deep interest in promotion of sports,” Mr. Goel added.

Stressing the need to highlight the achievements of the sportspersons in the country, Mr. Goel also announced the introduction of a quarterly journal besides batting for their inclusion in key decision-making roles within the NSFs.

The Minister also stressed the need to scrupulously observe the norms of good governance and transparency as prescribed in the sports code.

Participating in the discussions, the representatives of the NSFs stressed the need to increase flow of funds to the sports sector.