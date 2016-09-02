Meka Vidhuraj pipped B. Rajnikanth in the last lap to win the Suzuki Gixxer Cup (Open) in the third round of the MRF-MMSC FMSCI National motorcycle racing championship at the MMRT track on Friday.

Apex Racing’s R.L. Yashas of Bengaluru won the TVS MMSC race for novice riders. R. Hari Prasath finished second, followed by Kamran Alam.

Jagan Kumar of TVS Racing took the pole position in the Super Sport Indian 165cc Class, but was disqualified on technical grounds and will start from the back of the grid for Saturday’s race.

Rajini Krishnan of RACR will start from P1.

The results (round three): One-Make championship: Suzuki Gixxer Cup (open): Race one (six laps): Meka Vidhuraj (13:42.516s); B. Rajinikanth (13:43.453); V. Prabhu (13:44.238).

TVS-MMSC Apache RTR 200 (novice): Race one (four laps): R.L. Yashas (9:22.477); R. Hari Prasath (9:32.132); Kamran Alam (9:34.080).