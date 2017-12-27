Malhotra felicitates new IOA office-bearers

more-in

NEW DELHI: The president of the All India Council of Sports (AICS), Prof. Vijay Kumar Malhotra, felicitated the new office-bearers of the Indian Olympic Association (IOA) at the Nehru Stadium here on Wednesday.

Malhotra also condoled the demise of his long-time associate in the Indian Olympic movement, Ashok Kumar Mattoo, the former president of the Amateur Indian Boxing Federation and the treasurer of IOA, who passed away on Wednesday after prolonged illness.

Looking at the challenges ahead, the AICS president said Narendra Batra had taken over the mantle of IOA at the right time and expressed confidence that he would coordinate with the Sports Ministry and the Sports Authority of India (SAI) to prepare the Indian contingent for the Commonwealth and Asian Games in 2018, and eventually the Tokyo Olympics in 2020.

Batra assured that the IOA would have a smooth working relationship with the Sports Ministry and SAI, taking care of “contentious issues” in a healthy way.

Sudhanshu Mittal, vice-president, IOA, said that the Sports Code needed to be thoroughly examined and redrafted to ensure the efficient functioning of National Sports Federations and in the process, clear the negative public perception.

Vikram Sisodia, joint secretary, IOA, requested the association president to constitute a committee to study the Sports Code and submit its recommendations for consideration to the ministry.

IOA treasurer Anandeshwar Pandey stressed the need to have a good public relation so as to keep everyone informed about the good work of the association and the national federations.