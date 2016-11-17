It was déjà vu in game four of the World chess championship between Magnus Carlsen and Sergey Karjakin in New York on Tuesday.

The game lasted more than six hours. The opening was Ruy Lopez. The queens didn’t stay on the board for long.

Carlsen managed to grind his way into a superior — and even winning — position. Karjakin erred first. Then Carslen returned the favour.

At the end of it all, it was a draw. And it was pretty much what happened in game three some 24 hours earlier.

The fourth game, though, lasted 94 moves — 16 more than game three. It was Karjakin’s knight and three pawns against Carlsen’s bishop and three pawns in the final, drawn position.

If Karjakin, who played with white pieces, had reasons to look relieved, his Norwegian rival would have felt frustrated.

It had seemed the defending champion would eventually draw first blood on this night, with his bishop pair in the minor-piece ending before he messed things up. Carlsen is known for converting even a smaller edge into victory.

But, then, Karjakin is superb at defending. He doesn’t crack easily. He persevered and came back from the dead, for the second day in a row. He admitted he felt ‘fantastic’ after staging a comeback like that.

Carlsen obviously was disappointed, but said he was not tired even after the marathon game. “Chess isn’t easy,” he said. “It is hard work. I would gladly sit down and play six more hours tomorrow.”

The match, however, will resume only on Thursday, after a day’s rest.

The score remains tied at 2-2. Eight games remain, in the classical time control.

More In: Other Sports | Sport
MORE FROM SPORTSTARLIVE
South African sprinter Wayde van Niekerk with the Best Male Athlete of Rio 2016 award.

Van Niekerk: '400m is top priority for London 2017'
Saina Nehwal: 'This was my first tournament since Rio Olympics and it felt really good to be back. I was playing after a gap of two and half months after the surgery.'

Saina: ‘Satisfied with my game despite first-round loss’
Carlsen managed to grind his way into a superior – and even – winning position. Karjakin erred first. Then Carslen returned the favour. The score remains tied at 2-2. Eight games are still left in the classical time control.

World Chess C'ship: Deja Vu in New York

Indian Boxing Council president Brig. (retd.) P.K.Muralidharan Raja (right) said since the IBC had already started a basic structure, the partnership would boost the sport further.

IBC, Sporty Solutionz ink Rs. 100-cr deal
More »
go back to thehindu.com