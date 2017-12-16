Lucky Vatnani knows what’s in store

more-in

In the life of sportspersons, silverware and titles are small milestones reminding them about the direction and the distance they have travelled.

However, there are a handful of unlucky ones, who, though talented, haven’t yet broken through. Lucky Vatnani is one.

Considered one of the brightest stars, he hasn’t yet landed the big prize. Having breezed through his first round of matches at the National 6-Red championship here on Saturday, Vatnani attributed it to his mental block. “I think it is my own mind,” he said. “ I have a lot of demons in my head, and that is what I have been trying to solve, through meditation and exercise. “I wouldn’t say I am there yet but it is a process. Through the years I have been evolving as a player. I don’t know when I will get that big win.

“I have to put in that extra yards in practice, now that the competition has increased. I cannot just think about the big win, but I do have to make it happen. I am sure it will come.”

Taking about the Cue Slam event, in which he plays for Hyderabad Hustlers, Vatnani felt it “gave us tremendous eyeballs.”

“It was a tournament for the audience. It will certainly make the sport more visible, get more sponsors, get more companies backing us.”

“I think we got some record viewership in television audience. It is evolving and will certainly help in extending the reach of the sport, And that is always good.”

About the growth, Vatnani said, “ Of late we are having quite a few tournaments. Clubs and cities are coming forward to host. This is what we, as players want. Opportunities to play more and improve.” Vatnani is very clear about his journey and the breakthrough year may just be round the corner.