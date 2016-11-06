LeBron James scored 25 points on Saturday, passing Hakeem Olajuwon for 10th on the NBA all-time scoring list, as the Cleveland Cavaliers remained unbeaten by defeating Philadelphia 102-101.

James also added eight rebounds and 14 assists, the last on Channing Frye’s 3-pointer to create the final margin with 65 seconds remaining. The Philadelphia 76ers, winless at 0-5, turned the ball over three times in the final minute to ensure a victory by the Cavaliers, now 6-0. Kevin Love added 20 points and 11 rebounds for the Cavaliers while Joel Embiid led the 76ers with 22 points.

Indiana thumped visiting Milwaukee 125-107 despite Pacers star Paul George, who had 13 points, being ejected with 1:42 to play in the third quarter after receiving a technical foul for kicking the ball into the stands. It hit a fan to whom George apologised.

Russell Westbrook scored 28 points and added eight assists, six rebounds and three steals for Oklahoma City in a 112-92 rout of visiting Minnesota.

In other games, Andre Drummond had 19 points and 20 rebounds to lead Detroit over Denver 103-86, while reserve guard Jeff Green scored 10 of his 18 points in the fourth quarter to power Orlando over visiting Washington 88-86.