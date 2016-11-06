TOPICS

sport

basketball

LeBron James scored 25 points on Saturday, passing Hakeem Olajuwon for 10th on the NBA all-time scoring list, as the Cleveland Cavaliers remained unbeaten by defeating Philadelphia 102-101.

James also added eight rebounds and 14 assists, the last on Channing Frye’s 3-pointer to create the final margin with 65 seconds remaining. The Philadelphia 76ers, winless at 0-5, turned the ball over three times in the final minute to ensure a victory by the Cavaliers, now 6-0. Kevin Love added 20 points and 11 rebounds for the Cavaliers while Joel Embiid led the 76ers with 22 points.

Indiana thumped visiting Milwaukee 125-107 despite Pacers star Paul George, who had 13 points, being ejected with 1:42 to play in the third quarter after receiving a technical foul for kicking the ball into the stands. It hit a fan to whom George apologised.

Russell Westbrook scored 28 points and added eight assists, six rebounds and three steals for Oklahoma City in a 112-92 rout of visiting Minnesota.

In other games, Andre Drummond had 19 points and 20 rebounds to lead Detroit over Denver 103-86, while reserve guard Jeff Green scored 10 of his 18 points in the fourth quarter to power Orlando over visiting Washington 88-86.

More In: Other Sports | Sport
MORE FROM SPORTSTARLIVE
Mary Keitany of Kenya crosses the finish line to win the womens field of the 2016 New York City Marathon in Central Park in the Manhattan borough of New York City.

Ghebreslassie and Keitany dominate New York marathon
Indian team celebrates with the trophy after defeating China in the Asian Champions Trophy final in Singapore on Saturday.

Indian women win Asian Champions Trophy
Manny Pacquiao celebrates his victory after defeating WBO welterweight champion Jessie Vargas.

Pacquiao reclaims WBO title for the third time
Ankur (Right) had to win a shoot-off with Hamad Alafasi of Kuwait, after being tied on 27, to eventually beat Saad Al Mutairi (ISP) 30-27 in the bronze match.

Ankur Mittal wins individual bronze in Asian Shotgun
More »
go back to thehindu.com