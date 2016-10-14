Jang Khun Lee delivered a spectacular performance late in the second half to steer Korea to a remarkable win over Bangladesh and virtually seal a semifinal spot in the 2016 Kabaddi World Cup at ‘The Arena by TransSatdia’ here on Thursday.

The star raider logged 15 points (12 raids and 3 tackles) as Korea in deficit by a few points almost right through the match, turned the tide in the last few minutes to eventually win the humdinger of a match at 35-32.

Korea equalled the score at 32 minutes from time before scraping home by three points. With three wins in as many games Korea leads the table with 15 points.

The results: Group-A: Korea bt Bangladesh 35-32. Group-B: Thailand beat Kenya 53-21.