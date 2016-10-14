Jang Khun Lee delivered a spectacular performance late in the second half to steer Korea to a remarkable win over Bangladesh and virtually seal a semifinal spot in the 2016 Kabaddi World Cup at ‘The Arena by TransSatdia’ here on Thursday.

The star raider logged 15 points (12 raids and 3 tackles) as Korea in deficit by a few points almost right through the match, turned the tide in the last few minutes to eventually win the humdinger of a match at 35-32.

Korea equalled the score at 32 minutes from time before scraping home by three points. With three wins in as many games Korea leads the table with 15 points.

The results: Group-A: Korea bt Bangladesh 35-32. Group-B: Thailand beat Kenya 53-21.

More In: Other Sports | Sport
MORE FROM SPORTSTARLIVE
Racewalker Mikhail Ryzhov was among the five Russian athletes found guilty of doping by the CAS.

Sports court finds five Russians guilty of doping

Jessica Ennis-Hill won the heptathlon gold at the 2012 Olympics.

Golden girl Ennis-Hill hangs up her spikes
Sourabh Varma faces Japan's Kento Horiuchi in the quarterfinals.

Sourabh reach quarters of Chinese Taipei Grand Prix
Earlier on two occasions, Mehta had been humiliated by the security people at Delhi and Bengaluru airports.

Aditya: I was bleeding after removing my prosthetic limb

More »
go back to thehindu.com