After slogging it out for over four days, defending champion Kerala (330 pts) moved to the top of the table on the penultimate day of the Sri Krishna 32nd National junior athletics championship at the Nehru Stadium here on Sunday.

Haryana (324) and Tamil Nadu (308 pts) will look forward to give the leader a run for its money.

Anumol Thampi (Kerala), M. Loganayaki (Tamil Nadu) and Meghana (Karnataka) set meet records on Sunday.

For the table-topper, Anumol opened the day on a bright note winning the under-18 girls’ 3000m with a new meet record.

Loganayaki followed it up with a blistering performance in the under-20 girls’ 400m hurdles.

Daughter of daily wage labourers, Loganayaki, who switched from 400m to the hurdles a couple of years ago, stopped the clock at 1:00.45s for the gold. And, it came with a new meet record.

Karnataka’s Meghana garnered gold and glory in the under-20 girls’ shot put with a throw of 13.93m.

The results: Boys: U-14: High jump: 1. A. Mishra (UP) 1.83m, 2. Robin Singh (Har) 1.76, 3. K. Lalith Kumar (TN) 1.70.

U-16: Shot put: 1. Satywan (Har) 17.83m, Mohit (Har) 17.45, 3. Kartikay (Del) 16.74. 1000m sprint medley: 1. Kerala A 1:58.18s; 2. Haryana A 1:58.62, 3. Tamil Nadu A 1:59.32.

U-18: 400m hurdles: 1. Thomas Mathew (Ker) 53.89s, 2. Amarjeet (Har) 54.39, 3. N.S. Akshay (Ker) 54.53; Pole vault: 1. Krishan (Har) 4.40m, 2. Manish (Har) 4.30, 3. Dharmender (UP) 4.30; Discus: Amit (Har) 52.20m, 2. Basukesh (Raj) 51.54m, Monu (Har) 51.30.

1000m sprint medley: 1. Haryana A 1:56.49s, 2. Karnataka A 1:57.30, 3. Tamil Nadu A 1:57.31.

Jr. Men: U-20: 400m hurdles: 1. T. Santhosh Kumar (TN) 53.08s, 2. M. Alken Singh (Man) 53.44; 3. P.K. Pandey (UP) 53.81. Long jump: 1. R. Tigga (Jha) 7.29m, 2. S. Mahabali (Har) 7.26, 3. M. Vishnu (TN) 7.12. Pole vault: 1. U. Gokul Nath (TN) 4.75m, 2. K.G. Singh (UP) 4.60m, 3. K.G. Jessan (Ker) 4.60. Hammer throw: 1. Arshwinder Singh (Pun) 62.14m, 2. Pradeep Kumarsingh (Chatt) 62.10, 3. Sabeel Ahmed (UP) 57.34m. 4x100m: 1. Kerala A 41.50s; 2. Tamil Nadu A 41.93, 3. Telangana A 42.19.

Girls: U-16: Discus: 1. Paramjot K (Pun) 38.33m, 2. Chetna (Raj) 37.87, 3. A. Dahiya (Har) 36.25m. 1000m sprint medley: 1. Kerala A 2:16.08s; 2. Tamil Nadu 2:17.27, 3. Karnataka A 2:21.57.

U-18: 400m hurdles: 1. S. Arshitha (Ker) 1:03.77, 2. M.B. Bibisha (Kar) 1:04.25, 3. Anila Venu (Ker) 1:04.57. 3000m: 1. Anumol Thampi (Ker) 10:02.58s (MR), 2. Savita Pal (Asm) 10:02.65, K. Keerthika (TN) 10:52.42. Discus: 1. Seema (Har) 44.24m, 2. A. Kaur Bajwa (Pun) 40.80, 3. M. Karuniya (TN) 39.68. Triple jump: 1. Renu (Pun) 1.31m, 2. Kushbeer (Pun) 12.28, 3. R. Aishwarya (TN) 12.09. 1000m sprint medley: 1. Tamil Nadu A 2:15.25s; 2. Maharastra A 2:16.43; 3. Kerala A 2:16.60.

U-20: Long jump: 1. Priyanka Kirketta (Jha) 5.89m, 2. Alphy Luckose (Ker) 5.82, 3. B. Aishwarya (Kar) 5.69. High jump: 1. Libia Shaji (Ker) 1.71m, 2. L. Narzary (Asm) 1.69, 3. J. Badhe (Mah) 1.69. Shot put: 1. Meghana (Kar) 13.93m (MR); 2. Sonal Goyal (Del) 13.24, 3. T. Nivetha (Kar) 12.72. 400m hurdles: 1. M. Loganayaki (TN) 1:00.45 (MR), 2. Veerpal Kaur (Pun) 1:00.46, 3. T. Samadder (WB) 1:03.22. 4x100m: 1. Tamil Nadu A 47.92s; 2. Kerala A 48.07; 3. Karnataka A 49.17.