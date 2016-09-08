A fit-again P Kashyap of India resumed his journey in international badminton by notching up a comfortable win, while H.S. Prannoy and Ajay Jayaram also advanced to the second round of Indonesia Grand Prix Gold here on Wednesday.

Kashyap defeated Nathaniel Ernestan Sulistyo of Indonesia 21-6, 21-8 to sail into the second round, while seventh seeded Prannoy rallied to win 16-21, 21-19, 21-14 over Ha Young Woong of Korea and third seed Jayaram beat local lad Yehezkiel Fritz Mainaky 21-8, 21-9.

B. Sai Praneeth overcame Riyanto Subagja of Indonesia 21-18, 13-21, 21-13, but P.C. Thulasi suffered defeat in women’s singles losing to Xiaoyu Liang of Singapore 21-12, 21-15 at the Dome Stadium

