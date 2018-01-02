Kashyap stops a fighting Sourabh

more-in

P. Kashyap survived five match points to beat Sourabh Verma 14-15, 15-13, 15-14 and register a crucial victory for Awadhe Warriors against Ahmedabad Smash Masters in the Vodafone Premier Badminton League at the Babu Banarasi Das Stadium here on Tuesday.

Awadhe Warriors made spirited comebacks in the first two matches to lead 3-1. H.S. Prannoy of Smash Masters kept the tie alive with a straight-game victory over K. Srikanth 15-8, 15-11.

Srikanth fought well, saving three match points from 14-8, but put one out to lose 15-11.

There was no doubting the class and calibre of Kashyap. During crucial points, he kept his cool. On the other hand, Sourabh wilted under pressure, surrendering four of the five points (14-10) in the decider.

Even in the second game, Sourabh’s string of errors let Kashyap back into the match. There was no shortage of entertainment in the first match of the evening as well. The mixed doubles pair of Christinna Pedersen and Tang Chun Man prevailed after trailing 9-13 in the decider against Kamilla Rytter Juhl and Law Cheuk Him.

Much of the credit should go to the fans as they came out in numbers to support the home team. The fans lifted the team whenever their team was in trouble.

The results: Awadhe Warriors leads Ahmedabad Smash Masters 3-1 (Christinna Pedersen & Tang Chun Man bt Kamilla Rytter Juhl & Law Cheuk Him 14-15, 15-12, 15-14; (T) P. Kashyap bt Sourabh Verma 14-15, 15-13, 15-14; K. Srikanth lost to HS Prannoy 15-8, 15-11).