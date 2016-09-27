TOPICS

To meet Tian Houwei in the opening round of men’s singles on Wednesday

Commonwealth Games champion Parupalli Kashyap notched up consecutive victories in the qualifiers to reach the main draw of the Korea Super Series on Tuesday.

At the Seong-nam Indoor Stadium, Kashyap played two gruelling contests and came out winning on both occasions to set up a fight against Chinese fourth seed Tian Houwei in the opening round of men’s singles on Wednesday.

The Indian first eked out a 15-21 23-21 21-19 victory over shuttler Ko Gyung Bo, before edging out Thailand’s Pannawit Thongnuam 15-21 21-16 21-15 in the second match of the day that lasted 55 minutes.

The 30-year-old Hyderabadi is making his way back into the international circuit after a long injury lay-off.

