Commonwealth Games champion Parupalli Kashyap notched up consecutive victories in the qualifiers to reach the main draw of the Korea Super Series on Tuesday.

At the Seong-nam Indoor Stadium, Kashyap played two gruelling contests and came out winning on both occasions to set up a fight against Chinese fourth seed Tian Houwei in the opening round of men’s singles on Wednesday.

The Indian first eked out a 15-21 23-21 21-19 victory over shuttler Ko Gyung Bo, before edging out Thailand’s Pannawit Thongnuam 15-21 21-16 21-15 in the second match of the day that lasted 55 minutes.

The 30-year-old Hyderabadi is making his way back into the international circuit after a long injury lay-off.