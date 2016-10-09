India outplayed Australia 54-20 in a Group ‘A’ match of the 2016 Kabaddi World Cup at The Arena by TransStadia here on Saturday.

In a little over the first four minutes after captain Anup Kumar won the toss, the home team ejected each of the seven Australian players out of the mat to earn the quickest ‘all out’ points.

The Navneet Gautam-and-L. Srinivas Reddy-coached Australian team — formed only five weeks ago at Essendon,Victoria — gave a clear impression that they were indeed beginners — and it came as no surprise, when for the second time, it gave “all out” points to India which raced to a 32-7 lead at half-time.

Disappointed with its display against Korea in the inaugural match on Friday, India changed its starting line up by keeping Jasvir Singh and Rahul Chaudhari out and instead fielded Sandeep Narwal, Pardeep Narwal and Deepak Hooda.

But after India took a commanding lead, coach Balwan Singh could breathe easy and he even made a few substitutions before the first session.

The Australian captain Campbell Brown was captured in his first two raids with ease with the firm body-hold efforts of Surjeet, Dharmaraj Cheralathan and Manjeet Chhillar giving no leeway for him to escape. The trend continued with every Australian raider falling an easy victim. Australia won some early points in the first half because of Campbell’s determination to go deep into the rival territory and win bonus points without touching a rival.

After the break Australia gave the third “all out” points and India could make further changes and give opportunities to Surender Nada, Nitin Tomar, Ajay Thakur and also local boy Kiran Parmar some match experience before the crucial encounter against Bangladesh to be played on Tuesday. India won four “all out” points from the match. It was a rare day in a sporting contest when India called the shots against Australia.

Bangladesh thrashed England 52-18 in a Group-A match. But even in the big defeat, England’s Tope Adewalure showed adequate wherewithal to challenge his rivals.

He won eight points, seven as a raider. Adewalure and the England captain Someshwar Kalia gathered their wits to put up a semblance of a fight.

In a Group-B match, Kenya and Poland played a fast and entertaining game and showed that they have sufficient talent to pose a stiff challenge to the established Asian teams. Kenya won the match to take home five points.

The results:

Group-A: Bangladesh bt England 52-18; India bt Australia 54-20.

Group-B: Kenya bt Poland 54-47.