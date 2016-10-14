TOPICS

The England trio of Tope Adewalure, Keshav Gupta and Someshwar Kalia played havoc with the Argentina defence amassing 38 raid points to give their side a second win in three matches and move to the third position in Group-A behind Korea and India in the 2016 Kabaddi World Cup at the ‘Arena by TransStadia’ here on Friday.

In the second match of the evening, Poland notched its first win breezing past USA.

It was Poland’s first win in four matches. USA has lost all three.

The results: Group-A: England bt Argentina 68-28; Group-B: Poland bt USA 75-29.

