TOPICS

sport

squash

Joshana Chinappa’s stiff resistance couldn’t help her to snatch the title as she went down fighting to Hong Kong’s Annie Au in the women’s final of the inaugural JSW Indian Open squash, which concluded at the Otters Club on Sunday. Iker Pajares Bernabeu’s triumph in the men’s final meant the evening belonged to top seeds in both the events.

Chinappa, seeded second, tried every trick in her armoury but Au managed to hold her nerves in the crunch moments. Chinappa targeted her opponent’s backhand corner in the opening game whilst Annie controlled the pace, mixing the height with some precise drops. However, the Chennai girl couldn’t close out either of the first two games.

While the packed stands, enthralled with some exhaustive rallies, egged Chinappa on, she suffered a major jolt, feeling discomfort in her knee after the second game. That restricted her movements and Au eventually closed out the match 11-9, 13-11, 11-7 in 55 minutes.

The men’s final, in comparison, turned out to be a cakewalk for Bernabeu as he made short work of fellow Spaniard Edmon Lopez 11-3, 11-9, 11-3 in just 27 minutes.

Final results:

Women’s: Annie Au (HKG) bt (2) Joshana Chinappa (IND) 11-9, 13-11, 11-7.

Men’s: Iker Pajares Bernabeu (ESP) bt Edmon Lopez (ESP) 11-3, 11-9, 11-3.

More In: Other Sports | Sport
MORE FROM SPORTSTARLIVE
Second seeded Joshna was the lone Indian player left in the fray on the final day of the tournament.

Joshna goes down fighting to top seed Annie

Viswanathan Anand and Li Chao share the third spot on three points.

Anand beats Gelfand in Tal Memorial
The Kabbadi World Cup will be hosted in Ahmedabad, starting from October 7.

Pakistan would not be invited for Kabaddi World Cup

India emerged triumphant in a nine-goal thriller to be crowned the champions.

India beat Bangladesh to lift U-18 Men’s Asia Cup

More »
go back to thehindu.com