India’s Joshna Chinappa came back from being two games down and saved two match balls as she beat Egypt’s Heba El Torky 7-11, 4-11, 11-7, 12-10, 11-7 in the opening round of the US Open, a PSA world series event, here on Sunday. The ninth-seeded Indian next plays second seed Larra Massaro of England in the pre-quarterfinals.

Dipika Pallikal, however, lost to USA’s Amanda Sobhy 11-7, 2-11, 1-11, 4-11.

At Perlis, Ravi Dixit lost to Asim Khan of Pakistan 9-11, 11-5, 7-11, 1-11 in the men’s quarterfinals of the Malaysia Squash Tour (fifth leg) on Monday.

In the women’s section, Sachika Ingale, seeded five, was ousted in the first round by Ooi Kah Yan of Malaysia in straight games 3-11, 7-11, 10-12. — Sports Bureau