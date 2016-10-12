Jitu Rai rejuvenated his shooting career by winning the Champion of Champions pistol award, and a cash prize of €5000 in the World Cup Final here on Sunday.

In the mixed knock-out competition meant only for the medallists in the World Cup Final, Jitu beat Damir Mikec of Serbia 29.6 to 28.3 in the climax featuring three shots. Olympic champion Anna Korakaki finished third.

Shooters are eliminated after the first four shots, one each after every successive shot. The last two compete on a three-shot format.

The honour in the rifle event went to Sergey Kamenskiy of Russia who beat two-time Olympian Du Li of China 31.7 to 31.6. London Olympics champion Yi Siling of China took the third place.

Jitu Rai had earlier won the free pistol silver, but finished sixth in air pistol.