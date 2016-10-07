World Championship silver medallist Jitu Rai overcame the disappointment of the Rio Olympics by winning the free pistol silver in the World Cup Final here on Thursday.

The 29-year-old shot 188.8 in the final, 1.8 point behind Pang Wei of China. In fact, Jitu caught up very well after having trailed by more than six points at one stage.

In the qualification phase, Jitu had shot an impressive series of 97, 94, 94, 95, 95 and 93 for a total of 568, the second best score, one point behind Oleh Omelchuk of Ukraine.

The results: 50m free pistol: 1. Pang Wei (Chn) 190.6 (557); 2. Jitu Rai 188.8 (568); 3. Giuseppe Giordano (Ita) 170.3 (554).

