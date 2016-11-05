Indian Olympic Association (IOA) president N. Ramachandran, on Friday, reiterated that the elections will be held in 2018 as per the new IOA constitution which has been approved by the International Olympic Committee (IOC) and Olympic Council of Asia (OCA), and “not during the Olympic year” as is widely believed.

Speaking to presspersons here after IOA’s Executive Committee meeting, Ramachandran said, “In March 2014, the IOC wrote (back) to me stating clearly that elections are to be conducted once in four years.”

Excerpts:

On the Sports Ministry’s diktat that National Sports Federations be treated as NGOs

We are asking the NSFs to register, but we are simultaneously talking to the government and telling them we cannot be considered as one because we are registered under the Societies Registration Act.

On the perception that elections must happen only in Olympic years

In March 2014, the IOC wrote (back) to me stating clearly that the election is for a period of four years, however some did raise questions (that it should be in 2016 and not in ’18). IOC said the term is from Feb. 2014 to Feb. 2018 as per the new constitution of IOA. The constitution doesn’t say that elections have to be held in the Olympic year.

On the All-India Tennis Association (AITA) being de-recognised by the Sports Ministry

It is a debatable decision. The IOA has a view while the ministry has a different one. The IOA is going to meet the ministry with all senior IOA members, and impress upon it that there are issues which need further clarification. The AITA is one such case.

On whether the peace deal with Narinder Batra (associate vice-president of IOA and president of Hockey India) was done with an eye on the 2018 elections

We didn’t do it for the elections. We did this so that there is no infighting within the IOA. It was a genuine effort from both sides to ensure sports development goes forward.

Will you contest in the 2018 elections?

It is a long way ahead. As far as I am concerned, I am looking at this term which is till Feb. 2018. After that what happens is a different issue.

On the infighting within various NSFs

We will advise all NSFs that if they have issues, they will have to go by the IOA constitution. Otherwise, the IOA will see how best they can take action against NSFs. There are disputes in gymnastics, basketball and boxing. We will sit down with both groups and decide how best to resolve them. A report will be submitted to the IOA within two months’ time.

On two factions in volleyball

The matter has been decided in court. The lawyers of both groups agreed in the Madras High Court for an arbitration. The arbiter (Judge K. Chandru) is giving orders like the Lodha Commitee. The IOA cannot interfere.

Elections will be held only for the president’s post. Whatever decision Chandru takes, the VFI has to abide.