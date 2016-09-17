India’s run at the FIBA Asia Challenge came to an end after a 47-77 defeat to host Iran in the quarterfinal.

India stayed in contention in the early stages, with the higher-ranked Iran side taking a manageable 38-31 lead at the end of the first-half.

A horror start after the interval, however, cost the Indians dearly. Iran outscored its rival by a whopping 26-2 margin in the third quarter, and India had no way back.

Captain and in-form centre Amritpal Singh (6 points) had a disappointing outing, converting only two of 14 field-goal attempts. Amjyot Singh (7 points) was not much better, converting two of 13 field-goal attempts. The dependable Vishesh Bhriguvanshi stood out with 14 points.

Iran captain Hamed Hadadi, the first player from his country to play in the NBA, recorded a game-high 17 points.

In the previous edition, held at Wuhan (China) in 2014, India had similarly exited in the last-eight stage.

The result:

Quarterfinal: Iran 77 (Hamed Hadadi 17, O. Sahakian 16, Yachkhali 15) bt India 47 (Vishesh Bhriguvanshi 14). — Sports Bureau