India continued their rich run in the Commonwealth Wrestling Championships by winning eight gold medals and as many silver here today.

India won five gold medals in freestyle through Harful, Bajrang, Jitender, Sandeep, Deepak and Arun.

The three gold medals in greco-roman came from Ravinder, Krishan and Sachin.

Results (Freestyle): Harful gold and Vikas silver in 61kg; Bajrang gold and Rahul Maan silver in 65kg; Jitender gold and Sandeep Kate silver in 74kg; Deepak gold and Arun silver in 86kg; Hitender gold and Krishan silver in 125kg.

Greco Roman Style: Ravinder gold and Krishan silver in 59kg; Dipak gold and Rafiq silver in 71kg; Hardeep gold and Sachin silver in 98kg.