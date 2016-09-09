TOPICS

sports event

paralympic games

Indian powerlifter Farman Basha missed out on a bronze medal, finishing fourth in the men’s 49 kg category at the Rio Paralympic Games.

At the start, the 42-year-old successfully lifted 140kg, but he missed on his second and third attempts at lifting 150kg and 155kg, respectively, on Thursday.

Cong van Le, lifted 181kg to win the gold medal while Omar Qarada of Jordan and Hungary’s Nandor Tunkel won silver and bronze, respectively.

