Manav Thakkar, Varuni Jaiswal, Ishhita Gupta won gold in junior boys, girls and cadet girls singles events respectively, while Manush Shah took silver in the cadet boys at the ITTF 2016 India junior and cadet Open table tennis championships here on Sunday.

Manav made it double as he and Ananth Devarajan took the boys’ doubles crown.

The results:

Junior boys: Singles: Manav Thakkar bt Tai Ming-Wei (Tpe) 9-11, 11-9, 10-12, 11-8, 5-11, 11-8, 11-7. Doubles: Ananth Devarajan & Manav Thakkar (Ind) bt Lai Chi-Chien & Tai Ming-Wei (Tpe) 11-7, 7-11, 11-7, 8-11, 12-10.

Junior girls: Varuin Jaiswal (Ind) bt Su Pei-Ling (Tpe) 5-11, 11-9, 8-11, 1-11, 14-12, 11-8, 11-9.

Cadet girls: Ishita Gupta (Ind) bt Huang Yu-Jie (Tpe) 11-9, 6-11, 11-9, 7-11,11-9.

Cadet boys: Tai Ming-Wei (Tpe) bt Manush Shah (Ind) 11-3, 11-8, 11-8.

