TOPICS

sport

kabaddi

India on Saturday triumphed in the 2016 Kabaddi World Cup for a third straight time as they staged a remarkable fight-back to overcome a tough Iran 38-29 in the title clash, maintaining their dominance in the sport.

This was India’s third title triumph on the trot in a sport they have dominated for long.

Incidentally, Iran tasted defeat to India in the last two World Cup finals and at the Asian Games.

Ajay Thakur was the star performer of the final, claiming 12 points.

Iran fought bravely and took the lead going into the first half break at 18-13, but Thakur changed the complexion in the second half and he was helped by some resolute defending from the hosts.

More In: Other Sports | Sport
MORE FROM SPORTSTARLIVE
Abhinav Bindra has helped setting up systems and structures in place which will help athletes assess as well as train, a first in India.

Bindra sets up Training centre in Mohali

“As of now, I can't say how many weeks it will take for me to get back to perfect shape. It is the beginning that is difficult because after so many months, I'm moving again.

Saina Nehwal back in training after knee injury

Harika was content with her performance on the opening day and feels her opening day results hold her in good stead going ahead in this week-long tournament.

Harika starts Cap d’Agde campaign on even note
Anup Kumar provided a strong start for India which later helped in dominating the complete match against Thailand.

Kabaddi WC: India hammers Thailand, to take on Iran in final
More »
go back to thehindu.com