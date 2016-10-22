India on Saturday triumphed in the 2016 Kabaddi World Cup for a third straight time as they staged a remarkable fight-back to overcome a tough Iran 38-29 in the title clash, maintaining their dominance in the sport.

This was India’s third title triumph on the trot in a sport they have dominated for long.

Incidentally, Iran tasted defeat to India in the last two World Cup finals and at the Asian Games.

Ajay Thakur was the star performer of the final, claiming 12 points.

Iran fought bravely and took the lead going into the first half break at 18-13, but Thakur changed the complexion in the second half and he was helped by some resolute defending from the hosts.