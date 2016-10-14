Mukesh Singh Gehlot (125kg Raw) and Gaurav Sharma (140kg+ Raw) have won gold medals in their respective categories at the World powerlifting championship here.

[In competition, lifts may be performed equipped or un-equipped (typically referred to as ‘Raw’ lifting or ‘Classic’ in the IPF specifically). Equipment in this context refers to a supportive bench shirt or squat/deadlift suit or briefs].

Gehlot, who earlier won gold in 2013, thus became World champion for the second time on Wednesday night.

Vaibhav Rana (125kg Raw) and Kanwardeep Singh (110kg Raw) also took silver in their respective events to take the Indian medal tally to four on the opening day of the three-day event.