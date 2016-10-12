After conceding the opening point India pressed hard to dominate to first half (27-10) of its crucial Group-A league match against Bangladesh in the 2016 Kabaddi World Cup at ‘The Arena by TransStadia’ here on Tuesday.

Though much of skipper Anup Kumar’s raids directed at the right corner defence came to a nought with Ferodous Sheikh excelling in ankle hold tackles, Pardeep Kumar and substitute Ajay Thakur effected successful raids.

With Manjeet Chillar also proving to be a smart tackler with help from Surjeet and Anup Kumar, India eventually crushed its opponent 57-20. It was its second win which virtually made sure of its place in the semifinals. With its attack and defence working like a well-oiled machine, India gained four all out points in the first session. India did not field Rahul Chaudhari in the starting line up, but opted for the two Narwals — Pardeep and Sandeep and Deepak Hooda.

In the first match of the day Iran playing without an indisposed Meraj Sheykh prevailed over Kenya by a narrow five-point margin. It was Iran’s third straight win which helped it lead Group B with 15 points.

The results: Group B: Iran bt Kenya 33-28; India bt Bangladesh 57-20.