India Red in second place

AHMEDABAD: India Green was held a to a draw by Iran in the sixth round of the World Youth Chess Olympiad at the Karnavati Club here on Thursday. The main team of the host now has seven points, three behind the sole leader Russia.

Iran and India Red, which defeated Israel 3-1, is sharing the second position, with eight points each. Four rounds remain.

Important results (fifth round):

Russia bt Uzbekistan 2.5-1.5 (Semen Lomasavo bt Nodirbek Yakubboev; Sergei Lobanov drew with Shamsiddin Vokhidov; Artur Gaifullin bt Saidakbar Saydaliev; Alexandra Obolentseva lost to Daler Vakhidov).

Iran drew with India 2-2 (Amin Tabatabaei bt Aryan Chopra; Alireza Firouzja bt R. Praggnanandhaa; Aryan Gholami lost to Nihal Sarin; Mahdi Gholami lost to P. Iniyan).

India Red beat Israel 3-1 (Rajdeep Sarkar lost to Or Bronstein; S. Jayakumar bt Nisim Iliaguev; Arjun Erigaisi bt Dan Poleg; Mitrabha Guha bt Alexander Zlatin).

Mongolia beat Kazakhstan 3-1 (Dambasuren Batsuren bt Kazybek Nogerbek; Sugar Ganerdene drew with Ramazan Zhalmakhanov; Ganzorig Amartuvshin drew with Timur Nurzhanov; Sumiya Chinguun bt Assel Serikbay).

Turkey bt India Blue 2.5-1.5 (Deniz Ozen drew with Rahul Shrivatshav; Ekin Ozenir bt Rakesh Kumar Jena; Alparslan Isik bt Aroynak Ghosh; Duru Okuyaz lost to Vantika Agrawal).