It is the Olympics for chess players. It is also the equivalent of tennis’s Davis and Fed Cups.

As many as 176 countries will compete at the Chess Olympiad, the opening move of which will be made at the Azerbaijan capital of Baku on September 1. And India is a serious contender for medals, even in the absence of its best players.

In the last edition of the Olympiad in Norway two years ago, India’s men had won the bronze, after starting out as the 19th seed. In spite of the large number of participating countries, only 20 countries have ever won a men’s tem medal in the 82-year-hisoty of the Olympiad.

This time round, India is seeded 11th. The team will once again have to play above its strength to reach the podium, but the five young men certainly are capable of that. They will be up against some of the biggest names in chess who have come together to form quite a few dream teams.

Russia is the top seed, with an average Elo rating of 2760. The team will be led by Vladmir Kramnik, who had announced his arrival on the global chess scene with a sensational show at the 1992 Olympiad in Manila. Included only because of the insistence of Garry Kasparov, he scored 8.5 points out of nine to help Russia, competing for the first time as a country after the disintegration of the Soviet Union, take the gold; he was just 17 then.

The Americans, with an average rating of 2740, is seeded second. In their team are two of the world’s biggest names in chess, Fabiano Caruana and Hikaru Nakamura.

China, which had surprised many by wining its maiden gold last time, is seeded third, with an average rating of 2735. India has a rating of 2651. Among those seeded above the team are Azerbaijan, Ukraine, France and Poland.

World No. 16 P. Harikrishna will lead the Indian challenge. Vidit Gujarathi, B. Adhiban, S.P. Sethuraman and Karthikeyan Murali are his teammates, while R.B. Ramesh is the coach once again.

India is seeded higher in the women’s event. With an average rating of 2410, it is seeded fifth, behind China (2528), defending champion Russia (2493), Ukraine (2485) and Georgia (2474).

Dronavalli Harika, ranked fifth in the world, is the biggest star in the team. The others in the team are Padmini Rout, who had won an individual medal at the last Olympiad, former World junior champion Soumya Swaminathan, Tania Sachdev and Pratyusha Bodda.

Koneru Humpy, the World No. 2, is of course conspicuous by her absence. She has never enjoyed a great relation with chess administrators in the country, who had demanded FIDE to take action against her last year following her withdrawal from the Commonwealth championship in Delhi. The complaint, however, was dismissed.

Viswanathan Anand hasn’t shown much interest at the Olympiad, either. He has said in the past that he was not very comfortable with the format.

But, most of the top stars, including World champion Magnus Carlsen, would be in Baku. He will lead Norway, which, is not among the leading nations, with an average rating of 2613.