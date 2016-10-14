''I am aware of my responsibilities and will look to giving cent per cent in the coming events.''

Set to return to the international circuit at the Denmark Open, India's ace shuttler P V Sindhu on Friday said winning the silver medal at the Rio Olympics has given her a lot of confidence and she would look to playing without any pressure in the coming events.

“My life has changed a lot after the Olympics and I am very happy for the silver medal,” Sindhu told reporters on the sidelines of a program, where she, along with Chief National Badminton Coach Pulella Gopichand, launched ‘Ojasvita Malt’, a beverage of Sri Sri Ayurveda in Mumbai.

“I have started my practice already and preparing for the Denmark Open and French Open in Paris. We are leaving tomorrow and I wish I would give my best and play my game. It has given me a lot of confidence and with the same confidence I hope I would go further. After the Silver medal, it really gave me a lot of confidence,” said Sindhu, who had lost to Spain’s Carolina Marin in the finals of Rio to settle for silver.

The 21-year-old from Hyderabad said she was aware of her responsibilities and would look to give cent per cent in the coming events.

“Responsibilities will always be high from now on. Everybody’s eyes are going to be on me. It’s just that I shouldn’t take much of pressure and play my game. I just want to go to the court and give my 100 per cent. Well it [winning the medal] didn’t sink in for a long of time, now it has a bit. I have been preparing for coming tournaments and preparation wise everything is good,” added the two-time World Championship bronze medallist.

After the Olympics, Sindhu had to attend a series of felicitation programs across the country.

Asked how did she cope up with the felicitations, she said, “It was nothing like distraction, it is nice of people who have been affectionate and shown so much of love. It was really great,” she said.

Sindhu, along with Dipa Karmakar and Sakshi Malik, were presented a BMW by cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar but the Tripura gymnast decided to return it as she was finding it difficult to maintain the car.

Asked about Karmakar’s issue of returning the BMW, Sindhu said, “It is not a problem for me. But for her, the roads in [Agartala] and everything is difficult and she couldn’t manage and so had to return the car.”

“I have already driven it, it was nice and fantastic,” Sindhu quipped.