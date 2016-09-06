'My aim is to win a medal in the Olympic Games and I will not think about turning professional till then'

Boxer Vikas Krishan Yadav on Tuesday said the pressure of expectations got to him at the Rio Olympics where he crashed out in the quarterfinals of the 75kg class.

“There’s always pressure on us [boxers]. And because of the pressure I could not perform well in the Rio Olympics,” said the 24-year-old Haryana boxer.

He spoke at a joint press conference which was also addressed by bronze medallist Sakshi Malik and javelin thrower Neeraj Chopra.

Vikas won a gold medal in the 2010 Guangzhou Asian Games in the lightweight (60kg) class and a bronze at the 2011 World Championship (69kg) in Baku, Azerbaijan.

“I am very sad I could not win a medal. My aim is to win a medal in the Olympic Games. I will not think about turning professional till then or until someone pushes me out [of the weight class],” he said.

He also bemoaned the absence of a recognised boxing body following the collapse of Boxing India two years ago.

“Now there’s no boxing federation. JSW (Sports) supported me. I will continue in the 75kg. Till 69kg, the focus is on speed but from 75 it’s on power,” he said.

Sakshi, one of two medallists for India at the Rio Games where, was confident of overcoming any pressure on her.

“The pressure is going to increase now. It will double or even treble. But I am confident that I will overcome it and try to do well in the 2020 Olympics in Tokyo,” said the 24-year-old wrestler from Rohtak.