Sakshi Malik is back on the mat, training twice daily, at Rohtak’s Chhoturam Stadium akhara where she learnt her first lessons in wrestling.

After spending two hectic months attending felicitation events following her Olympics bronze medal-winning feat in the Rio Games, Sakshi has shifted her focus back to training in order to get ready for the upcoming Pro Wrestling League (PWL) Season-II, starting from Dec. 15.

“Life has changed a lot (after Rio) and people have been recognising me as a prominent sportsperson. Nevertheless, I have resumed my usual training now to be in good shape for the PWL,” Sakshi told The Hindu on Tuesday.

She said she would be under pressure in the second PWL due to her stature as an Olympic medallist. “Of course, there will be pressure on me, but I am focusing on my training more than ever and will give my best.”

According to Sakshi, the PWL, which benefited the Indian wrestlers in the first season, has spurred ambitions in young wrestlers. “The PWL has a lot of contribution in taking Indian wrestling forward. We get to interact with World and Olympic champions from abroad at our backyard and train and compete with them to get better. Now a lot of youngsters are eager to take part in the league and do well.”

Sakshi said, along with her Olympic medal and the PWL impact, an upcoming movie on women’s wrestling would boost the sport. “If we take care of women’s wrestling, then we can be among the top two or three countries in the world. The movie will also promote women’s wrestling.”

Sakshi added she has bigger ambitions and her engagement with wrestler Satyawart Kadian would not hamper her career. “I want to go further and win medals in the World championship and get a bigger medal in the Olympics. After the PWL, I am planning to take part in the Asian championship next year.” she said.