Hunters have a very good chance in PBL: Sai Praneeth

HYDERABAD: Hyderabad Hunters’ star men’s singles player B. Sai Praneeth said his team has a very good chance of winning the title in PBL Season 3, starting at Guwahati on December 23, because “it has wonderful balance with a perfect mix of young talent and experienced players”.

Speaking at the Hunters’ team event here on Tuesday, the 2017 Singapore Super Series champion said the presence of Marin (Carolina) and former World championships bronze medallist Lee Hyun il, besides very good doubles combinations, makes his team a strong one.

“The addition of two more teams will also mean the league will be more challenging than the last edition as nothing can be predicted till the last match,” said Praneeth.

Coach Rajendra Kumar said they would take it match by match rather than think too far. “We wish to focus on our strengths even while working to get a good start to our campaign. We have plenty of options because of very good doubles combinations.”

Hunters owner Dr. V.R.K. Rao said that his franchisee would conduct the biggest ever camp for sub-juniors at the Gopi Chand Academy to promote young talent and identify the best and groom them over the long run.

“We have more or less retained the core team for the coming PBL and are confident of winning this time as we have some world-class players who can raise the bar,” he said.

Dr. Rao added that Hunters will be starting a full-fledged academy next month in Gandipet, near here. “Our desire is to stay in touch with the sport through the year and not just during the PBL,” he said.