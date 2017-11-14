Honduras accuses Australia of ‘drone espionage’

more-in

Honduras accused Australia of using a drone for “espionage” on Tuesday, giving an extra edge to its winner-takes-all play-off to reach next year’s World Cup.

Coach Jorge Luis Pinto called it “embarrassing” after a drone was spotted hovering near an official training session — even though Australian reports said it was being flown by children.

Pinto has also reportedly claimed that Honduran media leaked information to Australia, and suggested the Socceroos swept for hidden cameras ahead of Friday’s 0-0 first-leg draw in San Pedro Sula.

“I think the incident is embarrassing for such an advanced country. I think it’s a pity,” Pinto said, when asked about the drone.

“Like (the video assistant referee) made its way into football, drones have made their way into espionage.”

Australia coach Ange Postecoglou earlier brushed off the claim of an information leak, saying he was “not really concerned about it to be honest”.

“We are flat-out focusing on ourselves,” he said.