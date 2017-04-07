Hoffman leads with seven under

Weathering the winds: Charley Hoffman takes a four-shot lead into the Masters second round after high winds affected the opening round. | Photo Credit: LUCY NICHOLSON

American journeyman Charley Hoffman led the US Masters after firing a sparkling 65 in a wind-swept first round on Thursday as World No. 1 Dustin Johnson pulled out due to a back injury.

The 40-year-old Hoffman made nine birdies, including four in a row from the 14th hole, to tame the fiendish Augusta National course and finish on seven under par, four shots clear of compatriot William McGirt and five ahead of England’s Lee Westwood.

Three-time Masters champion Phil Mickelson was among a large group of players on one under par along with English trio Justin Rose, Matthew Fitzpatrick and Andy Sullivan, and Spain’s Sergio Garcia.

American Johnson, favourite to win the title after victories in his last three tournaments, hurt his back in a freak accident on Wednesday but he looked comfortable on the driving range and arrived at the first tee in the final group out.

As compatriots Bubba Watson and Jimmy Walker prepared to tee off, Johnson suddenly walked back to the Augusta National clubhouse before informing organisers he was unfit to play.

Hoffman, who has won four PGA Tour titles, played a flawless back nine to forge ahead of World No. 53 McGirt, who has only one Tour victory to his name.

Former World No. 1 Westwood, joint runner-up last year, made five successive birdies late in his round to soar into contention to win a long-awaited first major.

Most players found scoring difficult in the swirling winds and England’s Danny Willett made an ugly start to his title defence with a double-bogey six at the first hole, but he fought back strongly to finish on one over.

American Jordan Spieth, the 2015 Masters champion, safely negotiated the 12th hole where he made a quadruple-bogey in last year’s final round to scupper his chances of defending the title. World No. 2 Rory McIlroy made a wayward start and slipped to three over.

Top scores: First round: 65: Charley Hoffman (USA) (34-31); 69: William McGirt (USA) (35-34); 70: Lee Westwood (Eng) (39-31);

71: Russell Henley (USA) (35-36), Kevin Chappell (USA) (35-36), Andy Sullivan (Eng) (35-36), Matthew Fitzpatrick (Eng) (35-36), Phil Mickelson (USA) (35-36), Justin Rose (Eng) (34-37), Jason Dufner (USA) (35-36), Sergio Garcia (Esp) (35-36);

72: Soren Kjeldsen (Den) (36-36), Thomas Pieters (Bel) (32-40), Paul Casey (Eng) (36-36), Ernie Els (RSA) (39-33), Matt Kuchar (USA) (39-33), Shane Lowry (Irl) (35-37), Rory McIlroy (NIr) (39-33); 73: Scott Piercy (USA) (34-39), Fred Couples (USA) (36-37), Rickie Fowler (USA) (34-39), Danny Willett (Eng) (38-35), Jon Rahm (Esp) (35-38), Marc Leishman (Aus) (35-38), Justin Thomas (USA) (37-36); 74: Daniel Summerhays (USA) (38-36), Brendan Steele (USA) (37-37), Larry Mize (USA) (38-36), Stewart Hagestad (USA) (37-37), Kevin Kisner (USA) (37-37), Brooks Koepka (USA) (35-39), Jason Day (Aus) (37-37), Rod Pampling (Aus) (36-38), Pat Perez (USA) (39-35), Ryan Moore (USA) (36-38), Charl Schwartzel (RSA) (40-34), Chris Wood (Eng) (36-38), Yuta Ikeda (Jpn) (38-36), Alex Noren (Swe) (39-35).