Rahil Gangjee snatched a one-stroke lead after shooting a bogey-free seven-under-65 on the third day of the PGTI Eagleburg Masters golf.

The 38-year-old climbed to the top of the leaderboard after S. Chikkarangappa made a hat-trick of bogeys on the last three holes at the Eagleton Golf Resort here on Thursday.

Gangjee finished with a three-round total of 11-under-205, with Chikkarangappa and M. Dharma (206) tied for the second spot.

Shankar Das was one shot further behind.

The scores (top eight after three rounds):

205: Rahil Gangjee (68, 72, 65); 206: M. Dharma (65, 73, 68), S. Chikkarangappa (67, 69, 70); 207: Shankar Das (66, 72, 69); 208: Shamim Khan, Abhinav Lohan (72, 65, 71); 209: Ranjit Singh (69, 73, 67), Khalin Joshi (67, 69, 73).

More In: Other Sports | Sport
MORE FROM SPORTSTARLIVE
Goel would also visit some of the prominent academies and SAI Centres, including the Pullela Gopichand Badminton Academy in Hyderabad.

Sports Ministry to review Rio performances
Ajay Jayaram was the only Indian shuttler who made it to the quarterfinals of the Indonesia Grand Prix.

Ajay Jayaram only Indian to reach quarters in Indonesia GP

Armen Bagdasarov became Uzbekistan's first Olympic gold medallist in the 1996 Atlanta games.

Bagdasarov: 'Indian judokas can achieve Olympic glory'
Olympic champion Elaine Thompson prepares for the season-ending Diamond League meet in Brussels.

Thompson: 'I'm not the next Bolt'
More »
go back to thehindu.com