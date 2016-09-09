Rahil Gangjee snatched a one-stroke lead after shooting a bogey-free seven-under-65 on the third day of the PGTI Eagleburg Masters golf.

The 38-year-old climbed to the top of the leaderboard after S. Chikkarangappa made a hat-trick of bogeys on the last three holes at the Eagleton Golf Resort here on Thursday.

Gangjee finished with a three-round total of 11-under-205, with Chikkarangappa and M. Dharma (206) tied for the second spot.

Shankar Das was one shot further behind.

The scores (top eight after three rounds):

205: Rahil Gangjee (68, 72, 65); 206: M. Dharma (65, 73, 68), S. Chikkarangappa (67, 69, 70); 207: Shankar Das (66, 72, 69); 208: Shamim Khan, Abhinav Lohan (72, 65, 71); 209: Ranjit Singh (69, 73, 67), Khalin Joshi (67, 69, 73).