Ghosal, Joshna seeded second

Hong Kong players Max Lee and Annie Au are the top seeds in the men’s and women’s section respectively for the Asian Individual Squash Championship to be held from April 26 to 30.

India’s Saurav Ghosal and Joshna Chinappa have been seeded second in their respective sections.

In the 64-player draw in the men’s section, Ghosal is in the lower half and has a first round bye as do Vikram Malhotra (10), Mahesh Mangaonkar (11), Harinder Pal Singh Sandhu (15) and Velavan Senthilkumar.

In 32-player draw in the women’s section, Joshna Chinappa and fourth seeded Dipika Pallikal Karthik start with a bye.

In the 2015 edition held in Kuwait, Leo Au of Hong Hong had won the men’s title and Nicol David of Malaysia the women’s title. While Leo comes in as fifth seed in Chennai, nine-times winner Nicol is not participating in the event this time.

Other seedings:

Men: 3. Mohd Nafizwan Adnan (Malaysia); 4. Yip Tsz Fung (Hong Kong); 5. Leo Au (Hong Kong); 6. Abdulla Al-Tamimi (Qatar);

Women: 3. Joey Chan (Hong Kong); 4. Dipika Pallikal Karthik (India); 5. Liu Tsz Ling (Hong Kong); 6. Tong Tsz Wing (Hong Kong).