India’s National champion Saurav Ghosal had a fighting four-game win over Adrian Waller of England in the first round of PSA men’s world squash championship being held here. The Indian won 11-7, 11-13, 11-9, 12-10.

Ghosal is the lone Indian man in the main draw. He is pitted against the second seed Gregory Gaultier of France in the second round.

Two other Indians, H arinder Pal Sandhu and Vikram Malhotra, lost in the second and final round of the qualification phase.

