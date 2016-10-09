Hamilton comes second best; Raikkonen third.

Nico Rosberg stormed to pole position at the Japanese Grand Prix in a pulsating climax to Saturday’s qualifying, piling more pressure on World title-holder Lewis Hamilton.

The German, who has a 23-point lead over Hamilton in the Formula One championship with five races to go, will start alongside his British teammate on the front row as the two Mercedes continued to dominate in Suzuka.

Rosberg has been quickest all weekend with Hamilton forced to play second fiddle after being cruelly robbed of victory in Malaysia by a blown engine six days ago.

The triple World champion asked questions of his fierce rival, but Rosberg showed nerves of steel to produce a blistering lap that pipped Hamilton by just 0.013s in a nail-biting finish to qualifying.

Ferrari’s Kimi Raikkonen will start from third in Sunday’s race, next to Dutch teenager Max Verstappen’s Red Bull. “I knew I could do it. I just had to get my head down and nail it,” said Rosberg after securing his eighth pole of the year, the same number as Hamilton. “The end of qualifying was pretty intense but I had a good feeling — I knew if I put in a decent lap then it should be enough,” added the German. “I still need to get the job done on the start tomorrow, then race pace, strategy. We’re feeling good about it and we think we can be quickest tomorrow.”

Nico Hulkenberg’s Force India and the second Haas of Esteban Gutierrez rounded out the top 10.

Starting grid: 1st row: Nico Rosberg (Mercedes), Lewis Hamilton (Mercedes). 2nd: Kimi Raikkonen (Ferrari), Max Verstappen (Red Bull).

3rd: Daniel Ricciardo (Red Bull), Sergio Perez (Force India). 4th: Sebastian Vettel (Ferrari), Romain Grosjean (Haas-Ferrari); 5th: Nico Hulkenberg (Force India), Esteban Gutierrez (Haas). 6th: Valtteri Bottas (Williams), Felipe Massa (Williams). 7th: Daniil Kvyat (Toro Rosso), Carlos Sainz Jr (Toro Rosso). 8th: Fernando Alonso (McLaren), Jolyon Palmer (Renault); 9th: Jenson Button (McLaren), Kevin Magnussen (Renault); 10th: Marcus Ericsson (Sauber), Felipe Nasr (Sauber). 11th: Esteban Ocon (Manor), Pascal Wehrlein (Manor).