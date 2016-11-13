Sport » Other Sports

November 13, 2016
Updated: November 13, 2016 00:54 IST

Five records take a tumble; Tamil Nadu strikes it rich

  • Special Correspondent
RECORD THROW: Rohit Yadav hurls the javelin to a new record distance in the under-16 boys’ section on Saturday.
— Photo: Rayan Rozario
— Photo: Rayan Rozario
Coimbatore: Five records took a beating and, for the host, it was a great day out on the third day of the Sri Krishna 32nd National junior athletics championship at the Nehru Stadium here on Saturday.

The throwers had a field day and it was Rohit Yadav who emerged the best out of the crop. The Uttar Pradesh youngster flung the spear to a distance of 72.05m for gold and a new record in the under-16 boys’ javelin. Neeraj Chopra’s (Haryana) four-year-old record of 68.46m finally found its way out the books.

Tamil Nadu’s Coleshiya, who picked the under-14 triathlon gold the other day, completed a sweet double by winning her pet event, the long jump, without much sweat. The tiny wonder from Tirunelveli cleared 5.15m earlier in the day and that triggered the gold rush for the host contingent.

The girls accounted for five of the seven golds that Tamil Nadu gained for the day — Mithravarun (u-20, discus), B. Nithin (u-18, 100m), R. Giridharani (u-16, 100m), V. Subha (u-18, 400m), R. Punitha (u-18, long jump) and V. Revathi (u-20, 100m).

The results: Boys: U-14: 100m: 1. L. Sairaj (Mah) 11.48s, 2. A. Abhinav (Del) 11.58, 3. D. Prakash (Har) 11.63. Shot put: Dhanveer Singh (Pun) 17.88m(NR), 2. Manoj Katar (Del) 15.45, 3. Lucky Dhima (UP) 14.24.

U-16: 100m: 1. Badal Shoke (Del) 11.11s, 2. C. Abhinav (Ker) 11.27, 3. Bal Kishan (Tel) 11.33. 400m: 1. M. Shivang (Bih) 49.79, 2. K. Aravind (Tel) 50.01, 3. U. Bharath (TN) 50.22. 5,000m walk: 1. Suraj Panwar (UP) 22:37.37s, 2. Mukesh Kumar (UP) 22:48.06, A. Muhammed (Ker) 23:03. Long jump: 1. Ravi (Har) 6.89m, 2. S. Mohammed (UP) 6.75, 3. C. Praveen (TN) 6.73. Javelin: 1. Rohit Yadav (UP) 72.05m (NR), 2. Vikas Yadav (Mah) 62.98, 3. Irfan Khan (UP) 61.87.

U-18: 100m: 1. B. Nithin (TN) 10.96s; 2. Prajjwal Roy (Del) 10.96; 3. Libin Shibu (Ker) 11.10. 400m: 1. Amit Kumar (Jhar) 49.15s, 2. D.K. Rohan (Kar) 49.37, 3. Gaurav (Har) 49.50. Shot put: 1. Dipender D. (Har) 20.63m (NR), 2. Ashish B. (Man) 19.27, 3. Ram Chandran (UP) 18.60m.

Junior men: U-20: 400m: 1. Pankaj Malik (Har) 47.54s, 2. Amoj Jacob (Del) 47.62, 3. P. Akash (TN) 47.90. 10,000m walk: 1. Eknath Turambe (Pun) 43:16.58s, 2. Hardeep (Har) 43:26.74, 3. Bhagwan Singh (Utk) 43:28.44. Discus: 1. S. Mithravarun (TN) 54.03, 2. P. Nehra (Raj) 52.34, 3. Vazeer (Har) 50.20.

Girls: U-14: 100m: 1. V. Varsha (Kar) 12.74s, 2. Payal (Del) 13.00, 3. N. Sanika (Mah) 13.03. Long jump: 1. J. Coleshiya (TN) 5.15m, 2. Nicole Edward (Mah) 5.02, 3. S. Sudipa (WB) 4.80. High jump: 1. Khyati Mathur (UP) 1.62m; 2. Sfurti Mane (Mah) 1.52; 3. Vaidehi Vashishtha (TN) 1.50. Shot put: 1. Madhushri (WB) 11.60m, 2. M. Agrata (Mah) 11.41, 3. Vaishali (Kar) 10.66.

U-16: 100m: 1. R. Giridharani (TN) 12.40s, 2. M. Tusya (Kar) 12.63, 3. Ancy Saojan (Ker) 12.72. 400m: 1. Soorya Mol (Ker) 57.22s, 2. B. Sumithira (TN) 57.67, 3. K.T. Adithya (Ker) 58.03. 3000m walk: 1. K. Gurpreet (Pun) 15:18.33s; 2. Shani Poulose (Ker) 15:40.59s, 3. Rupali (UP) 15:42.43.

U-18: 100m: 1. G. Nithya (Tel) 12.14s; 2. Rosalin Lewis (Mah) 12.28, 3. Rajashree Prasad (WB) 12.31. 400m: 1. V. Subha (TN) 56.46s, 2. Linet George (Ker) 57.88, 3. Isabella L (Mah) 58.43. Long jump: 1. R. Punitha (TN) 5.83m, 2. Soma Karmakar (WB) 5.64; 3. Renu (Pun) 5.62. 5000m walk: 1. C.K. Sreeja (Ker) 26:21.80s, 2. K. Suvarna (Mah) 26:32.72, 3. Pushpa (Har) 26:42.72. Hammer throw: 1. Poonam Jhakar (Har) 54.66m(NR),2. Aaisha Patel (UP) 49.64, 3. Varsha (Del) 48.14. Pole vault: 1. Nivya Antony (Ker) 3.32m (NR), 2.Renu Rani (Pun) 3.10, 3. Divya Mohan (Ker) 3.10.

U-20: 100m: 1. V. Revathi (TN) 12.24s; 2. M.V. Jilna (Ker) 12.25; 3. A. Chandralekha (TN) 12.30. 400m: 1. Rajni Nagar (Har) 56.04s, 2. Pooja (Del) 56.22, 3. V.K. Vismaya (Ker) 56.34. Triple jump: 1. Aleena Jose (Ker) 12.67m, 2. B. Aishwarya (Kar) 12.64, 3. L. Alphy (Ker) 12.55.

