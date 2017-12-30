Other Sports

Sushil Kumar, supporters booked after clash

Sushil Kumar had won all his bouts but things took an ugly turn when Rana, after losing to the former in the semifinal clash.

The Delhi Police on Saturday booked wrestler Sushil Kumar and several of his supporters in connection with a clash with fellow grappler Praveen Rana at the Indira Gandhi Stadium on Friday. The fight took place after the 2018 Commonwealth Games trials.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Central) Mandeep Randhawa said that the FIR was registered based on a complaint filed by Mr. Rana.

On Friday, after Mr. Kumar won the semifinal bout, beating Mr. Rana, the supporters of the two wrestlers traded blows. Mr. Rana told the police that he and his brother were heckled by a few men who even threatened to kill him if he fought Mr. Kumar again.

Condemning the incident, Mr. Kumar tweeted: “It’s very unfortunate. What has happened today at the stadium is highly condemnable. I do not support anyone who gets violent in sporting events. My aim is to fight & win for my Nation like a true sportsman & not to win against any group or individual.”

Mr Kumar also told media on Friday that Mr. Rana bit him during the bout and also hit him on his face.

