Though unspectacular by his standards, Mukesh Kumar managed to hold his own and carded a two-under for a two-day tally of 11-under 129 (61 & 68) to retain the lead on the second day of the Express Exclusive-Chennai Open golf championship at the Madras Gymkhana Club annexe here on Wednesday.

Gurgaon’s Deepinder Singh Kullar (65 & 68) and Delhi’s Honey Baisoya (67 & 66) shared second place with a seven-under 133.

Mukesh’s putting, which was the talk of the town the other day, let him down badly. However, his chipping and drives ensured that his performance wasn’t affected significantly. He had four birdies and two bogeys while having as many as 12 level-par efforts.

In fact, Mukesh didn’t have a great start. He three-putted a bogey on the 11th hole before missing a 15-footer for eagle on the 12th, before managing a birdie. A birdie again at 14th and a bogey on 16th holes meant that he finished back-nine at level-par.

The best of Mukesh came on the fifth hole when he chipped-in for a birdie from the bunker. He didn’t stop there as he produced another chip for a birdie on the seventh.

“My putting let me down today,” said Mukesh. “I didn’t have the same rhythm on the greens as I did during round one. I wasn’t stroking it well. I was thrilled with my chip-in birdie on the fifth where I recovered really well after first landing it in the rough and then in the bunker.”

“I feel a total of four to five under over the last two days will give me a very good chance of winning the title. I say this because there’s pressure in the last two rounds and those behind me would have to play out of their skins to shoot really low scores to catch up with me,” he added.

Meanwhile, the cut was declared at five-over-145 with 54 professionals making the grade. Professional C. Arul (70 & 73) was the only local to make the cut. He was placed tied 37th at three-over-143.

The scores (Round 2): 129: Mukesh Kumar (61, 68); 133: Honey Baisoya (67, 66), Deepinder Singh Kullar (65, 68); 135: Sanjay Kumar (68, 67), Md Zamal Hossain Mollah (69, 66); 136: Sachin Baisoya (67, 69), Karan Taunk (70, 66), Feroz Ali Mollah (70, 66), Abhinav Lohan (67 & 69); 137: Gaurav Pratap Singh (67, 70), Shamim Khan (70, 67), Pradeep Kumar (68, 69), Udayan Mane (67, 70), Aman Raj (67, 70).