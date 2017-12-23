Dope offenders can seek Govt. funding after serving punishment period

more-in

In a move apparently aimed at protecting the interests of sportspersons who would have served the punishment period for dope offence, the Union Sports Ministry has accepted recommendations of TOPS Identification Committee to that effect.

“Once the ban imposed by NADA for dope related offences is fully served by an athlete, the offence will no longer be a ground for denying the athlete assistance under TOP (Target Olympic Podium) scheme if the committee finds the athlete a valid candidate for assistance,” said a Sports Ministry source.

The committee, in its argument, had observed that, “If the national and international doping bodies find the athlete fit for rejoining the Sports mainstream, there is no valid ground for preventing assistance to the deserving candidates. Quantum of punishment is decided by doping bodies keeping in mind the seriousness of the offence.”

The committee insisted, “Once an athlete has undergone the punishment, NADA and WADA allows them to compete if they qualify. If such an athlete is found deserving to be promoted by the TOPS identification Committee, the athlete will not be denied the assistance. The punishment can’t be for perpetuity.”

The source stated, “The logic is we have shown zero tolerance for dope offenders. So has WADA. But it would be justifiable if we allow them to pursue their dreams once they have served the punishment period. Why punish the athlete twice for the same offence.”

Following the committee’s observations, the Ministry examined the recommendations and accepted them.

In a move related to ensuring transparency in selection matters and ensuring that there was no conflict of interest issue involving top sportsmen, the Ministry has decided to take their help in all matters except selection.

According to the Ministry source, the new policy would continue to involve the top sportsmen. “We have some top sportsmen running academies and sports science centres, sitting in national committees as observers, selection of teams and functioning of federations. It would be seen as unfair if they influence decisions, even if they may not be indulging in such practice. They can be accused of pushing cases of candidates they favour. That would not be a fair practice,” maintained the source.

The champion achievers, added the Ministry source, must be above all conflict of interest issues. “We would seek their services always, include them in major committees, but not when the issue involves selection or running of the federation,” the source concluded.