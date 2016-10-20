TOPICS

sport

badminton

The 21-year-old from Hyderabad will next take on World No. 12 Sayaka Sato of Japan.

Rio Olympic silver medallist P.V. Sindhu made a resounding start to her campaign at Denmark Open, defeating China’s He Bingjiao in straight games in the women’s singles competition of the USD 700,000 Premier Super Series badminton event here.

Sixth seed Sindhu, who is playing her first event after the Rio Olympics, notched up a 21-14 21-19 victory over Bingjiao in a minute match.

This is the fourth meeting between Sindhu and Bingjiao as the Indian had lost twice to the Chinese with the only victory coming in the Malaysia Open in April.

After this win, Sindhu will improve her head-to-head record against Bingjiao to 2-3.

Sindhu had reached the finals of the Denmark Open in the last edition.

More In: Other Sports | Sport
