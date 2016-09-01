The Delhi High Court has allowed the secretary-general of the All India Carrom Federation, V.D. Narayan, to proceed with the formalities of fielding the Indian team for the World Championship to be staged in Birmingham from November 7 to 11.

In view of the conflict in the national federation, the Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports had tried, as per the directions of the High Court, to send India’s entry. However, the International Carrom Federation, with its base in Switzerland, did not accept the entry.

Owing to the response from the international federation that it would accept entries only from its members, the High Court directed the AICF to comply with the procedures.

It also permitted the AICF secretary-general to take all necessary steps for the facilitation of India’s entry and participation in the championship, including operating the bank account of the AICF, limited to the said purpose. The order also specified that Narayan would furnish the requisite accounts on the subject, and renotify on October 26.

A rival faction with S. Uday Kumar as the acting general secretary had staked claim to the All India Carrom Federation, without having the affiliation of the international federation.