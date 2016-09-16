The men’s junior team, comprising Sachin Desai, Raju Bati, Sandesh Uppar and Ashwin Patil, added a bronze medal in the Team Pursuit 4 km Race.

They left behind the team from Hong Kong to claim the third position.

The gold was claimed by Kazakhastan while the second place was taken by UAE.

Sanuraj P also took home the bronze medal in the 1km Time Trial Men Junior, clocking a time of 1:07.902.

The gold medal was awarded to TSZ Chun Law from Hong Kong, with a time of 1:07.015, and the silver was claimed by Muhammad Danieal Haikkal from Malaysia, who clocked at 1:07.871.